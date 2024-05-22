Gambia: US Marks 248th Independence Anniversary

The Embassy of the United State in Banjul on Wednesday 15th May, 2024 celebrated the 248 Independence Anniversary of the United States of America at a colourful ceremony held in Banjul.

It was almost two hundred and forty-eighty years ago when a group of people made a declaration that would forever change the course of history.

Deputising for the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, the minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, reminded that the event holds profound significance 'as they reflect on the enduring bond between our nations, which began with the United States' early recognition of The Gambia's independence on September 21, 1965.'

Minister Joof recalled that since then, the bilateral relationship has flourished, evolving into a testament of excellence, both in bilateral and multilateral arenas. "The arrival of Her Excellency Ms. Sharon L. Cromer in 2022 elevated our collaboration to new heights, catalyzing increased U.S. assistance to The Gambia. The commitment of the United States Embassy to grassroots engagement has been commendable. Through initiatives targeting communities and women groups, efforts to combat violence against women, and campaigns against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) have been exemplary. Moreover, support for school feeding programs has empowered children from marginalised backgrounds, reinforcing the importance of education."

Minister Joof revealed that the embassy's steadfast guidance has aligned seamlessly with the Government's pursuit of good governance, press freedom, and inclusive participation in the political process.

"As a result, The Gambia now reaps the benefits of membership in initiatives such as the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), the US-Africa Head of States Summit, and the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)."

Furthermore, he acknowledged that the United States' unwavering support for the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has yielded tangible improvements in electricity provision nationwide.

The Gambia, he added, remains deeply grateful for the assistance and looks forward to continued collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

For her part, Sharon L. Cromer, United States ambassador to The Gambia, first extended hearty congratulations to the people of the Republic of The Gambia for successfully hosting the OIC summit and assuming the chair for the next three years.

The Summit's theme dubbed- Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development, she went on, was a clear indication of The Gambia's vision for its future and that of the OIC member states.

"Tonight, we, Americans, celebrate a similar vision - one that was articulated on May 15, 1776, exactly 248 years ago today when the Legislature of Virginia proclaimed their independence from England. They unveiled a constitution with words that resonate today in democracies around the world. They proclaimed the "rights to life, liberty, property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety."

Ambassador Cromer recalled that at the time of the Virginia resolution, those cherished freedoms were not yet attainable for women, indentured servants, indigenous people, or enslaved Africans.

She, however, informed that those words planted a seed of freedom that continues to be sown and fought for today.

"It is an honour to commemorate the independence of the United States alongside the people of The Gambia who cherish their hard-earned freedom and democracy."

The US top diplomat also outlined that The Gambia democracy, only eight years into its restart, was achieved by a people thirsting for an alternative system to that of repression.

She recalled that at that historic time, the youth declared, "The Gambia has decided."

"And women, pounding their calabashes and raising brooms above their heads, unequivocally signaled that enough is enough. Since that time, the people and government of The Gambia have been charting their unique democratic journey."

The anniversary celebration was graced by cabinet ministers, diplomats, civil society representatives, US embassy officials and a cross-section of the public.

The US ambassador also spoke about her country's intervention in the country working in close coordination with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the interventions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and USAID in the country among a host of others.

"USAID and the Department of State are working closely with the Chief Justice on Judicial reform and with the Ministry of Justice on transitional justice. The Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense are partnering to reform the security sector."

