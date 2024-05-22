West Africa: Senegal Still Investigates Covid Funds

In Dakar, this Wednesday, May 15, the Keeper of the Seals and Minister of Justice, Ousmane Diagne, spoke during the Council of Ministers to address the evolution of the legal file relating to the irregularities reported by the Court of Auditors in the management of the Response and Solidarity Fund against the effects of Covid-19.

This report, published at the end of 2022, revealed numerous anomalies and led the Public Prosecutor, Amady Diouf on February 6, 2023, , to announce the opening of investigations into alleged cases of "corruption and of abuse of office".

Despite more than a year of investigations, the progress of these investigations had not been significantly communicated to the public, raising questions about the real state of the procedures. The intervention of Minister Ousmane Diagne marks a potential step in this issue, which until then seemed to be stagnating.

The current authorities, in charge since the end of Macky Sall's administration, should allow notable progress in this investigation, often commented on by the opposition now in power.

List of ten people whose file was sent to the public prosecutor.

Rokheya DIAGNE, head of the National Public Health Laboratory (LNSP), is accused of management error for having granted free PCR tests without being authorised to do so, which caused damage to the public treasury estimated at 4,274,004 FCFA. In addition, it did not provide supporting documents for an order of 7,595,000 FCFA placed with IRESSEF for the processing of samples.

Lamine DIALLO, outgoing accountant from the level 1 public health establishment of Kaffrine, is accused of failure to produce supporting documents for expenses linked to COVID-19 in the amount of 45,000,000 FCFA.

Ndiamé NDIAYE, Director of the Microfinance Impulse Fund, is accused of management misconduct for failure to justify the use of 11,191,532 FCFA from Force Covid-19 funds.

Alassane DIALLO, Director of General Administration and Equipment of the Ministry of Mines and Geology, is accused of management misconduct for having paid for the construction of a gravimetric unit when the work was not carried out. He justified this payment by the delay in allocation of a plot of land and provided a credit invoice and a commitment on the honor of the contractor. However, the Court of Auditors considers that these documents do not justify the payment.

Ousseynou NGOM, Director of General Administration and Equipment of the Ministry of Health and Social Action, is accused of mismanagement for failure to justify expenditure for an amount of 36,147,500 FCFA. He is accused of having used the same supporting documents to justify different expenses, charged both to the funds of the "aid and relief" advance fund and to the resources of a bank account opened at Crédit du Sénégal.

Ndèye Aminata LOUM NDIAYE, Director of General Administration and Equipment of the Ministry of Industrial Development and Small and Medium-Sized Industries, and Moustapha DIOP, manager of the "small and medium-sized enterprise support fund" bank account open to the BOA, are the subject of a judicial investigation concerning the conditions of payment of mask acquisition expenses in the amount of 2,500,000,000 FCFA financed by COVID-19 funds. The irregularities include cash payments to suppliers, incomplete remittance releases, payments made before delivery of masks, and inconsistencies in check numbers used for withdrawals.

Djiby DIAKHATE, Director of General Administration and Equipment of the Ministry of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection, is accused of mismanagement for failure to justify expenses for an amount of 53 233,300 FCFA. He is accused of having made aid and relief payments to members of ministry staff and of having used funds intended to grant aid to vulnerable groups to acquire goods and services.

Mouhamadou SENE, Director of General Administration and Equipment of the Ministry of Youth, is accused of overcharging on the price of hydro-alcoholic gel in the amount of 41,217,580 FCFA.

Madeleine Suzane LO, Director of General Administration and Equipment of the Ministry of Commerce and Small and Medium Enterprises, is accused of overcharging on the price of hydro-alcoholic gel in the amount of 805,000 FCFA.

Aliou SOW, outgoing Director of General Administration and Equipment of the Ministry of Community Development, Social and Territorial Equity, is accused of over invoicing on the price of rice for an amount of 2,749,927,498 FCFA. He justified the price.

