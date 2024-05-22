Gambia: Kairo Clo Plants Trees in Honour of Late Former President

In memory of late former Gambian president, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the Kairaba Conservation and Leadership Organization (KairaCLO) recently marked his centenary anniversary with a tree-planting exercise held at both the National Assembly Chambers in Banjul and at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo.

The event attracted dignitaries from diverse backgrounds, who all gathered at these venues to pay homage to the deceased first Gambian leader during activities marking his centenary commemorations.

A total of fifteen tress were planted in his memory; five at the National Assembly and ten at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center.

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Fabakary Tombong Jatta, speaker of the National Assembly and others including Bishop of Banjul Gabriel Mendy, the Police Commissioner of Banjul representing the IGP and Hon. Madi M.K. Ceesay, planted five trees at the National Assembly.

At the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, ten trees were planted by professionals, including Prof. Abdoulie Saine, former Justice Minister Abubakar Tambadou, Demba Ali Jawo, and Beatrice Mboge.

At the event, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Speaker of the National Assembly, reminded that the tree planting exercise is to pay homage to Sir Dawda Jawara's remarkable legacy, further reaffirming government's dedication to upholding his values of unity, progress, and environmental stewardship.

"As the newly planted trees take root and grow, they will stand as living tributes to his memory and the enduring spirit of The Gambia."

The Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan Bubacarr Jallow, underscored the importance of preserving the legacy of the former statesman for future generations.

While emphasising the significance of environmental conservation, the Chief Justice expressed his commitment to sustainable development and the protection of natural resources.

Professor Abdoulie Saine also spoke highly of the life and times of the deceased former Gambian leader, while acknowledging his reputation as an environmentalist and a human rights activist.

Professor Saine said Sir Dawda will always be remembered as the father of the nation, saying he guided the nation with moderation, which is among his distinguishing elements.

Former Justice Minister Abubakar Tambadou described the late Sir Dawda K. Jawara as someone who personifies the principle of legacy for the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As long as we continue to talk about human rights and respect for the rule of law in The Gambia and the African region, it is thanks to Sir Dawda for his vision, commitment, passion, and principles position for fundamental rights. Therefore, we should all pay tribute to sir Dawda, and there's no better way than planting trees on his behalf."

He called on the government of the Gambia to continue what KairaCLO has started by challenging themselves to plant over a million trees across the country within one year in honour of the former president.

The deceased former Gambian statesman is a distinguished figure in the history of The Gambia, who played a crucial role in guiding the nation to independence and nurturing a legacy of unity and advancement.

Hundred years on, as the country commemorates the legacy, the tree-planting initiative is a concrete manifestation of appreciation for its lasting influence on the Gambian populace.

Also, the day witnessed recitation of the Holy Quran at the Pipeline Mosque.

NCAC formalises partnership with Kunta Kinteh Foundation