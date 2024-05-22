Gambia: Tackling Neglected Tropical Diseases!

In today's interconnected world, the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) presents both unique challenges and unprecedented opportunities.

Despite significant advances in healthcare and medical research, millions of people continue to suffer from NTDs, particularly in low-resource regions, with a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable populations.

As we navigate the complexities of a globalized society, it is imperative that we prioritize NTDs as global health problems.

Addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by NTDs requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach from all fields of science, and embedded in the One Health concept.

From multidisciplinary and integrated scientific research to governments, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector must join forces to develop innovative solutions, strengthen healthcare infrastructures, and improve disease surveillance and control measures.

NTDs perpetuate cycles of poverty, hinder economic growth, and exacerbate existing inequalities. Moreover, the burden of NTDs extends beyond health systems, impacting education, productivity, and overall quality of life.

Treatment focuses primarily on managing morbidity and preventing disability, combining biomedical and traditional approaches.

However, the social aspects of podoconiosis patients remain largely unexplored. This qualitative study in Huye, Rwanda, investigated the perspectives and experiences of care among patients, family members, traditional healers, and health professionals. Findings highlight the significance of caring networks encompassing various stakeholders, emphasizing not only medical treatments but also the importance of caring relationships.

Embedded in care ethics literature, the study highlights the significance of networks and collectives in providing holistic care beyond medical expertise, strongly demonstrating the multidimensionally of NTDs.

Advances in medical research, including the development of novel therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostic tools, offer promising avenues for combating NTDs. Evidence-based insights that inform public and regulatory frameworks help policymakers to address societal challenges, manage risks, and make informed decisions to promote the wellbeing of communities and contribute to a safe e environment.

In a study examining the first mass drug administration (MDA) campaign for schistosomiasis in a highly urbanized state in Nigeria, focused on implementation strategies and highlighted the associated challenges. The implementation of public health MDA campaigns for schistosomiasis is crucial to achieving widespread coverage of preventive treatment, reducing transmission rates, and ultimately controlling the burden of disease in endemic regions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, MDA plans must be efficiently designed to achieve their goals. According to the authors, an effective framework for implementing MDA's plan for hard-to-reach areas should include improved consultation and microplanning, addressing transport Research Topic, community engagement, financial management, stakeholder capacity building, and regular advocacy.

These findings provide valuable insights for future schistosomiasis control programs at the sub-district/ward level, in cosmopolitan and urbanized settings like Lagos, Nigeria, and may contribute to the implementation of public policy decisions and monitoring strategies.

Thus, establishing comprehensive strategies for prevention, treatment, and control, as well as ensuring equitable access to healthcare resources and promoting multidisciplinary collaboration among stakeholders are essential in tackling NTDs.

Addressing the challenges of another NTD, onchocerciasis, evaluated factors associated with low ivermectin uptake. The African Programme for Onchocerciasis Control (APOC), and the Onchocerciasis Elimination Program for the Americas (OEPA), rely on ivermectin to control and eliminate the etiological agent of onchocerciasis.

However, despite two decades of community-directed treatment with ivermectin (CDTI) in Tanzania's Mahenge district, the prevalence of onchocerciasis remains high among children and adults. This qualitative data was collected in four rural villages identifying several factors associated with persistent transmission.