Gambia: Hart FC, Gunjur Utd Clash Postponed After Match Officials Involvement in Accident

The 2023-2024 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League match between Hart FC and Gunjur United has been postponed after the match official's involvement in an accident on their way to the match venue.

The unfortunate incident took place in Foni Kampant yesterday, Monday, 20th May 2024.

The match officials sustained injuries from the accident.

The match officials involved are: Mustapha Ndow, Modou Bittaye, Landing Colley and Serign Sey.

Three of the match officials have been treated and discharged by the Bwiam General Hospital but central referee Mustapha Ndow remains hospitalized for further observation and treatment.

The GFF referees manager, Seedy Manneh, is currently with the injured referee Mustapha Ndow at the Bwiam General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Hart FC and Gunjur United match in the country's Second Tier was slated for yesterday, Monday, 20th May 2024 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium but the tie called off after the match officials were involved in an accident on their way to the match venue.

Hart FC still sit second-spot on the Second Division League table with 44 points after 25 league matches.

Gunjur United now occupy 9th place on the country's Second Tier table with 34 points in 24 league outings with two games in hand.

Hart FC drew 1-1 with Gunjur United in the first round of the country's Second Tier campaign at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The duo are currently scuffling to gain promotion to the First Division League after their sterling performance in the Second Division League season.

Big Dreams memorial charity run sets for Saturday