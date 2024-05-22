West Africa: Libyan Youth Minister Visits Gambian Counterpart to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Libyan Youth Minister, Hon. Fathallah Aabd Allatif Alzuni, accompanied by the Libyan Ambassador H.E. Muhammed Naweel Haseeb in The Gambia, recently paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, at his office in Banjul.

The visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship between Libya and The Gambia, focusing on youth development and sharing ideas for enhancing collaboration.

Minister Badjie expressed gratitude for the past relationship between The Gambia and Libya, highlighting Libya's investment in meaningful projects that have positively impacted the lives of many Gambians.

He emphasised the importance of continued collaboration with Libya in fostering youth development, which can contribute to national progress and improve livelihoods.

Badjie mentioned his desire to establish stronger connections between the Gambia's Ministry of Youth and Sports and its Libyan counterpart.

He appreciated Libya's ongoing efforts to support The Gambia and countries of the Sahel region in various ways as he looks forward to building on this renewed bilateral relationship.

For his part, Libyan Youth Minister Fathallah Abd Allatif Alzuni, spoke about the significance of African unity in promoting socioeconomic development across the continent.

He stressed the importance of youth development initiatives, including scholarship programs, training opportunities, and other forms of support for young people.

The Libyan Youth Minister assured his Gambian counterpart of Libya's commitment to continuing its support for skills acquisition of youth towards socioeconomic development.

He reiterated the shared goal of strengthening ties between the two countries, particularly in the realm of youth empowerment and sport under the Community of Sahel Sahara States (CEN-SAD).

Meanwhile, a community engagement and training of youth champions on safe migration recently wrapped up in Jarra Soma, Lower River Region.

The engagement seeks to raise the awareness of participants on the role of National Youth Council - The Gambia in curbing migration, risks associated with migration, causes and effects of child trafficking and smuggling and the role of parents in the context of children.

Funded by UNICEF Gambia, the activity is expected to cover LRR and NBR.

The participants were trained on issues surrounding migration, forms of migration, challenges and opportunities.

During the discussion sessions, the lead facilitator, Lamin Jammeh, from the Gambia Immigration Department, Migration Unit, engaged the participants through open discussions on their understanding and experience on issues surrounding migration.

NYC Program Manager Ismaila Badjie informed participants on the role of NYC and other partners in curbing migration.

Lamin Darboe of Social Welfare engaged participants on the risks associated with migration, causes and effect of child trafficking, smuggling and role of parents in the context of children on the move.

