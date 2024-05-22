Gambia: Gaf Daze Gam Petroleum in Nisa Tourney

21 May 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Armed Forces on Sunday stunned Gam Petroleum FC 2-0 in the ongoing National Inter-Departmental Sports Association (NISA) football tournament at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Both teams played good football and crafted several goal scoring opportunities.

Ebrima Manga gave The Gambia Armed Forces the lead in the 10th minute of the match.

Ebrima Manga scored the second goal for The Gambia Armed Forces in the stoppage time to complete his brace.

Gam Petroleum fought hard for an equaliser but to no avail thus the match ended 2-0 in favour of The Gambia Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, GRTS drew goalless with The Gambia Maritime Administration to share the spoils.

The Gambia Revenue Authority also drew goalless with The Gambia Tourism Board to share the points.

This year's National Inter-Departmental Sports association (NISA) football tournament is bankrolled by The Gambia Tourism Board (GTB).

