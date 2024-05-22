Gambia: Ambassador Bah Receives Lands Minister Hamat Bah

On May 16th, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of The Gambia to the United States of America, received in his office in Washington D.C., Honourable Hamat NK Bah, minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs.

Honourable Minister Bah was in Washington D.C. for the World Bank Land Conference 2024 slated from May 13 - 17. The conference brought together participants from governments, development partners, civil society, academia, and the private sector to showcase research, discuss issues and good practice, and inform policy dialogue on land management. Minister Bah also attended on the margins of the conference, the Regional Operational Workshop for Africa on the Future of Land Administration in Africa: Addressing Regional and Global Challenges through Strategic Investments.

During the May 16 visit to the Embassy, H.E. Ambassador Bah warmly welcomed Minister Bah and his delegation. The Ambassador stated that he was pleased to receive the Honourable Minister and delegation to the Embassy as it would serve as an opportunity to have exchanges on priority areas of the Ministry of Lands. This, the Ambassador indicated, would enable the Embassy to engage and make follow -up with bilateral partners on those areas.

Ambassador Bah further informed the Honourable Minister and delegationof the need forthe Embassy to be well equipped with knowledge about sectoral strategies and priority areas in order to be able to engage with development partners on behalf of Ministries and Sectors.

For his part, Honourable Hamat NK Bah, Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and Team for the warm reception and logistical support accorded to him and his delegation. He showed keen interest and eagerness to have a sectoral meeting with the Embassy in an effort to share his Ministry's priority areas, ranging from the new land policy and strategies developed by his Ministry among other areas.

The two sides agreed on the need for the Embassy to be properly facilitated to enable it to continue better serving the interests of The Gambia in Washington D.C.

Minister Bah was accompanied by Mrs. Saffie Sankareh - Farage, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs.

Source: Gambia Embassy in U.S.

