Nigeria: Suspended DCP Abba Kyari Granted Bail After 2 Years in Detention

22 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted the former commander of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, a two-week bail after after spending cumulative 27 months in detention.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kyari lost his mother, Mama Yachilla Kyari, early this month while in detention.

The court subsequently set Friday, May 31, for the determination of his bail application in the trial over drug-related charges filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), following his arrest over two years ago on February 14, 2022.

Recall that Kyari's mother died in the early hours of Sunday, May 5, 2024, and is survived by 10 children, including Abba Kyari, who is the eldest son.

