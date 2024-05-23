Nigeria: Qualifying Exams - Kano Sets Up 7-Man Committee to Investigate Mass Failure

22 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello, Kano

Kano State Government has on Wednesday set up a seven-man committee to investigate the mass failure of students in the recently concluded qualifying examinations for Senior Secondary Schools in the state.

A statement signed by the Director Public Enlightenment Ministry of Education, Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru, said the committee members were given one week to submit their report.

Kiru explained that the committee's terms of reference include determining the extent of the examination failures, examining the causes of the mass failure, and assessing whether there was compliance with the established procedures for releasing the results.

He added that the committee will also look into how the private students participate in the examination.

"It is also part of the Committee's responsibility to advise the government on whether to continue with the examination process or otherwise," the statement reads.

The committee is to be chaired by Special Adviser to the Governor on Education and former Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Tajuddeen Gambo while Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Girl Child Education, Hajiya Hafsat Adahama will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include the Executive Secretary, Kano State Senior Secondary School Management Board, Dr. Kabiru Ado Zakirai, the Executive Secretary, Private and Voluntary Schools Board, Alhaji Baba Umar, Special Adviser to the Governor on Students' Matters, Comrade Nura Iro Ma'aji, Director, Kano Educational Resources Department (KERD) Hajiya Rabi Inuwa Hussain and former Director, Kano Educational Resources Department Dr. Rabiu Mijinyawa.

