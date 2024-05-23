Rwanda: Ghana Gets First Envoy Resident in Kigali As Kaboneka Joins Human Rights Commission

Ghana will have its first High Commissioner with residence in Kigali after a cabinet meeting approved the appointment of Ernest Y. Amporful as the West African country's envoy.

About 20 African countries now have established embassies in Kigali.

The cabinet, which was chaired by President Paul Kagame, also approved the appointment of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Brigadier General Mamary Camara of Mali and Alexander Polyakov of Russia, both with residence in Kigali.

The Cabinet meeting also made multiple appointments in various institutions, including the Office of the President, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Rwanda Housing Authority and the National Commision for Human Rights.

ALSO READ: Former army chief Gen Nyamvumba appointed envoy to Tanzania

Among the appointments made by the Cabinet was Francis Kaboneka, the former Minister of Local Government, who is now a commissioner of the National Commission for Human Rights.

Besides Kaboneka, Thaddée Tuyizere was also appointed a commissioner in the rights commission.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lassina Zerbo was appointed Energy Advisor and Member of the Strategy and Policy Council in the Office of the President.

In the Ministry of Infrastructure, Jean Bosco Mugiraneza was appointed the Director General for Energy, Dr. Jack Ngarambe, Director General for Urbanization, Human Settlement and Housing, Gemma Maniraruta, Director General in Charge of Water and Sanitation, and Emmanuel Nuwamanya, Planning Analyst.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Human Rights Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mugiraneza, who has been in the same position but in acting capacity has among other duties previously served as the CEO of Rwanda Energy Group.

ALSO READ: Cabinet appoints new officials at food and drugs body

At Rwanda Housing Authority, Emmanuel Ahabwe was appointed Head of Social and Affordable Housing Development, Alexia Byusa, Head for Public Buildings and Assets Management, Fabrice Sebagira, Head of Building Construction and Rehabilitation, Gisele Amizero, Division Manager for Building Regulation, Inspection and Audits, and Nshimiyimana Harouna, Coordinator of the Single Project Implementation Unit (SPIU).

At the Road Maintenance Fund (RMF), Patrick Emile Baganizi was appointed the Director General.

In the Ministry of Justice, Michael Butera was appointed Chief Technical Advisor.

At the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), Butera Oscar and Sibomana Stanislas were appointed national prosecutors.