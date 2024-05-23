Nigeria: Kaduna Motorists Protest Poor Work On Sabo Bridge

Motorists in Kaduna have described the repair of Sabo Rail Bridge to Command Junction Expressway in Chikun local government area as below standard.

The project was executed by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The motorists reacted to the recent rehabilitation of the road.

They accused the contractor of not doing enough as the potholes were not properly handled.

The motorists however commended the Federal Ministry of Works for the initiative.

They said the project handlers after filling the potholes with tar only graded the walkways and sand filled it which would be washed away during the rainy season.

A taxi driver, Ayo Tunde, who plies the road, said, "I ply this road daily because it is one of the biggest roads in Kaduna city and I thank the federal government for the repairs. Before it was fixed, Sabon Bridge to Command Junction had become bad for our vehicles. However, the filling of the potholes will not last because the work was not properly done."

Also, a bus driver, who identified himself as Sani said, "We are grateful to the government for repairing Command Junction to Sabon Tasha Expressway. Before the repair of the road, some bus drivers do visit mechanic shops almost every two days to repair our vehicles because of the potholes on the road.

"But the repairs will not last long. After the road was fixed, the contractor marked and painted road signs on it but in less than one month, all the signs were washed away," he said.

All efforts to reach the federal controller of works in Kaduna failed.