Nigeria: Hajj 2024 - Nasarawa Completes Airlift of Pilgrims As Kaduna, Kano, Others Begin Wednesday

So far, 12,760 intending pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia in a total of 30 flights.

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced the successful completion of all intending pilgrims from Nasarawa State to Saudi Arabia.

According to the commission's spokesperson, Fatima Usara, in a statement on Wednesday, Kaduna State, which has the highest number of intending pilgrims, will begin airlift on Wednesday along with Kano, Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

Kaduna has the most significant number of registered intending pilgrims with approximately 4,600, Sokoto is next with 3,500 and then Kano with 3,100 registered intending pilgrims.

" Delightedly, Nasarawa State is the first to conclude airlift of its pilgrims, totalling 1,794 for the 2024 Hajj season. Oyo and armed forces are expected to conclude the conveyance of their pilgrims on Tuesday night with one trip each remaining.

Pilgrims transported to Hajj so far

" By the end of 20th May 2024, Day 6 of the 2024 airlift, FlyNas has transported 4,665 pilgrims, followed by Max Air with 4,479. Air Peace has so far conveyed 1,531 pilgrims within the six days of operations, making a combined total of 10,675 pilgrims that have been flown to the Kingdom as of the 20th of May.

" No flight cancellation has been recorded except for a flight delay that resulted in a time shift that affected the Kwara inaugural flight, moving it from yesterday, 20th May 2024, to the early hours of today, Tuesday, 21st May," Mrs Usara said.

Kaduna, Kano, Borno others begin Wednesday

The NAHCON spokesperson said as the airlift exercise enters its second week of inbound flights into Saudi Arabia, states that are about to commence airlifting of their pilgrims include Kaduna, Yobe, Kano, Adamawa, Borno, and Sokoto States. Plateau State pilgrims are slated to depart today as well.

The policy of first in, first out

The commission also advised pilgrims to be calm and to take note that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has a policy of First-in-First-Out (FIFO). This means that returning from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria will follow the same sequence of departure.

" Therefore, all pilgrims are expected to spend the same estimated number of days in the Kingdom according to their time of conveyance," Mrs Usara.

BTA issues resolved

Mrs Usara said the initial challenge in the issuance of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to pilgrims has been resolved.

She said each pilgrim is now entitled to $500 cash as BTA as approved by NAHCON in place of a credit card.

About 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims will perform the 2024 Hajj from Nigeria.