Nigeria: Finidi Speaks On Super Eagles' Contract

Finidi addressed misconceptions surrounding the contract's duration, emphasising performance as the defining factor.

Super Eagles Head Coach Finidi George has shared some inside details of the recent contract he signed with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Finidi, currently on a media tour, was a guest on Arise News on Thursday, where he spoke on varying issues, including some of the misrepresented facts about his contract.

"It's not a one-year deal," he clarified. "It is based on how well we perform. Even if you have given me a five-year deal and I don't perform, definitely, I will leave before that five years... My focus is on adding value, winning games, and playing attractive football. If I achieve that, the contract length becomes secondary. But currently, it's a two-year performance-based deal."

Other logistics

Finidi also discussed logistics, acknowledging the search for suitable housing: " I was in Abuja looking for an apartment, the ones I saw were not good enough, so we are still searching for a good one, I already have a vehicle and a driver, these are little things, but I have already been given a good vehicle and a driver, the next thing I have to do is get that apartment.

Finidi firmly stated that the performance-based contract given to him doesn't suggest the NFF is disrespectful to him.

He said: "Personally, I don't think so, even Peseiro who came was given a target; Nigeria has gotten to a level that you can't bring a coach and say let him stay for four or five years hoping he will turn things around.

Finidi confirmed his autonomy in choosing his assistants, a team that includes Daniel Amokachi, Benjamin James, Olatunji Baruwa (goalkeeper coach), Chima Onyeike (fitness trainer), and Mehmet Ozturk (analyst).

Findi, 52, served as assistant to José Peseiro for 20 months, leading the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They narrowly missed the title, falling short in the final against the hosts.

Finidi's immediate challenge is crucial. He must guide the Super Eagles to victory in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

With the team currently in third place behind Rwanda and South Africa, these matches hold immense weight, and the new Super Eagles coach is confident he can get the best results in next month's games.