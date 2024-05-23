South Africa: Outrage After Police Allegedly Assault Students at Safety Event - South African News Briefs - May 23, 2024

Outrage After Police Allegedly Assault Students at Safety Event

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is looking into allegations that some students at Rakoko Secondary School in Mabeskraal village, Rustenburg were assaulted by policemen, reports News24. The assault was alleged to have occurred during a safer school event. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the North West police spokesperson confirmed that two charges of assault have been opened. The North West education department has expressed regret over what had happened and disapproved of all forms of brutality in schools, taking note of the fact that corporal punishment has been abolished. A meeting with affected children and their parents will be held for discussions on how to end this matter amicably.

Convicted Uyinene Mrwetyana Killer Faces New Trial for Alleged Attempted Rape

Luyanda Botha, who was found guilty of the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019, is now on trial for allegedly attempting to rape a nursing student in 2014, reports News24. Botha appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, where he was charged with the attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman at a nursing college in Athlone in June 2014. The incident occurred at a nursing college in Athlone, where Botha visited the victim and found her taking a bath. He tried to rape her but she fought him off before he was arrested afterwards. Botha pleaded not guilty to the charge. Botha, a former post office worker, is currently serving a life term in prison for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Mrwetyana, in terms of a plea and sentencing agreement after pleading guilty in the Western Cape High Court.

South Africa Introduces Remote Working Visa to Address Skills Shortage

South Africa has addressed its skills shortage with new amendments to immigration regulations, signed by Home Affairs Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, reports IOL. Motsoaledi signed off and gazetted amendments to the immigration regulations which would allow foreigners to work, stay, and spend in the country under a new remote working visa. Applicants must earn at least R1 million per year. Short-term visa holders can apply for tax exemption, while those staying longer must register with the South African Revenue Service. The regulation aims to help businesses struggling with work permit delays and skills shortages. The City of Cape Town welcomed the move, highlighting its potential to boost tourism and the local economy.

More South African news