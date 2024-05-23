Nigeria: Tinubu Names Shehu Mohammed FRSC Marshal

22 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of ACM Shehu Mohammed as the new Corp Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

This was contained in a letter of appointment signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume dated May 20th, 2024.

The letter said the appointment is in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act, 2007 and takes effect from May 20th, 2024.

Shehu Mohammed takes over from Dauda Ali Biu as Corps Marshal of the corps.

Mohammed's appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from 20th May, 2024 in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the commission.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.