Nigeria: Tinubu's First Year Anniversary 'Ll Be Low Key - Govt

22 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu's administration will be low-key.

Idris made this known at the Ministerial Press Briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the move is in line with Tinubu's desire to serve the country, and efficiently use resources for the good of all Nigerians.

He said "The first anniversary will be low key, there will be no celebration, it will be a sectorial presentation by ministries.

"This is in line with Tinubu's administration to ensure efficient and judicious use of resources to deliver dividends of democracy to citizens.

"The president has directed that useful information should be provided in an honest, timely and consistent manner.

"Members of the media are expected to report honestly, responsibly, and with a deep sense of patriotism. The essence of the media is to inform the people and hold the government accountable.

"Thus, over time, the Ministry of Information and National Orientation finds it worthy to always brief the media and people on what the Federal Government is doing."

The minister urged media practitioners to do their job with a deep sense of responsibility and patriotism.

He reiterated that as part of the Ministerial Briefing, ministers of various ministries would begin presentations on May 22. (NAN)

