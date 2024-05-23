Nigeria: UK Safety Violation - Govt Throws Weight Behind Air Peace

Following reports that the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority, UK CAA, raised concerns over a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, compliance with some safety regulations in the UK, the Federal Government, on Wednesday, threw its weight behind the domestic carrier.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, in a statement, said Nigerian flag carriers designated on international routes would continue to enjoy government's support.

The statement, titled: 'Alleged Safety Violations by Air Peace at Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom,' reiterated that Air Peace was the Nigerian flag carrier designated on the London route.

The statement reads: "My attention has been drawn to recent media publications citing some issues allegedly relating to possible safety violations at the Gatwick Airport by Airpeace Airlines raised by Safety inspectors of the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority. We want to re-iterate that Airpeace Airlines is the Nigerian flag carrier designated on the London route and as such enjoys the full backing and support of the Nigerian Government in its operation of that route.

"I have been adequately and reliably briefed on the progress made thus far on this issue by the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA. I am informed that the safety issues raised had since been adequately addressed by the Management of Air Peace and promptly closed to the satisfaction of the UK authorities.

"I wish to state categorically that the federal government has full confidence in the continued safety of the operations of all Nigerian flag carriers designated on different international routes, including Air Peace and will continue to support and nudge them forward in pursuit of world class operational excellence.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government of Nigeria has put its full weight and might behind all the local airlines designated on international routes in their endeavours in prosecuting these operations and shall provide all the necessary assistance and cooperation to ensure their success. Air Peace is no exception in this regard."