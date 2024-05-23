Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Anambra Govt, Labour Resolve Issues

The Anambra State government and the organized labour in the state have, in the interim, resolved the knotty issue of the state's minimum wage for its workforce.

The marathon meeting with the labour was led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo on the side of the government and the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, on the side of labour.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting, Nwafor said seven points raised were discussed and thrashed, adding that a tripartite committee would be set up to smoothen the grey areas.

Nwafor said: " It was a very successful meeting. All the executive members of NLC and TUC participated in the meeting. Among the highlights were suspension of the contributory pensions , including those in the local government areas. He has also set up a committee to investigate why monies deducted from workers were not remitted and the committee will report back to the government in eight weeks.

"Before now, we thought the minimum wage was based on the basic salary, but with the laws we have seen, it is now clear that the minimum wage is based on take home and going by that, it is clear that Anambra has been complying with the provisions of the law."

According to him, it would have been a different thing if Anambra has workers on grade level one, but the state doesn't have that.

He said the governor has also set up another committee that will look into the issue of increasing the wages for workers and the committee will comprise of NLC, TUC, NULGE, as well as government officials, including the accountant general of the state.

"So we're happy that this is resolved and we are happy with Mr. Governor.

"Also a committee has been set up on the Ndiolu Microfinance which will be submitted very soon," he said.

The secretary to the state government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu recalled that there was so much tension before the meeting, expressing joy that everything has been resolved.

He said from the law, it was discovered that Anambra State is fully compliant, adding that the governor has further set up another committee which he, the SSG, will chair to anticipate the outcome of the national minimum wage discussion across the country.

"It will take a long time for the outcome to be ready and the joint committee of government and labour will surely come up with an acceptable wage structure for Anambra State, " the SSG said.