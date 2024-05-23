Nigeria: Police Arrest 8 Robbery Suspects in Kaduna

The suspects allegedly robbed many hotels in the Kaduna metropolis

The police have arrested some men alleged to have targeted hotels in the Barnawa, Sabon Tasha and Karji areas of the Kaduna metropolitan for robbery.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, said the suspects were arrested at about 3 a.m. on 8 May with guns, knives, and machetes found in their possession.

According to Mr Hassan, a police patrol team from the Unguwan Rimi Division had first intercepted three of the suspects: Khalid Lawal, Abdulhamid Zubairu, and Musa Yusuf, along the Yakowa Expressway.

He said the three, upon interrogation, confessed that they were returning from a robbery operation.

Mr Hassan said the suspects were taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where investigations revealed that they operated with other criminals, who were later traced and arrested.

He named the suspects as Aminu Aliyu (aka Bosho), Idris Ibrahim, Musa Muhammad, Abubakar Lawal (aka Dan Master) and Alhassan Musa.

"They targeted several hotels within the metropolis, including ABELLO, GEOMERRY, HARMONY, and APPLE GATE HOTEL. They attacked the lodgers and staff, robbing them of valuable items such as two motor vehicles (Peugeot 206 and 307), mobile phones, and computers.

"In one particularly violent incident, the gang severed the right hand of a victim," he said.

The spokesperson said mobile phones and computers were recovered from the suspects, but the two cars had not been found.

He said the suspects purchasing stolen phones from them were also arrested.

They are Abubakar Yahaya, Abdullahi Abubakar, Muhammad Yusuf, and Muhammad Abdulkadir Dada. He said Mr Dada specialised in unlocking phones and altering their IMEI numbers to render them untraceable.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, commended the officers involved in the arrests and investigations and said the suspects will be prosecuted.