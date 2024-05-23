Nigeria: Govt Calls for Private Sector Participation in Sports Development

The president said collaboration can build a robust ecosystem that supports athletes and promotes healthy living among Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has called for more involvement of the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and international partners in sports development in the country.

The President made the call at the opening of the first National Council on Sports Technical Meeting in Enugu on Wednesday.

Mr Tinubu, who was represented by Zephania Jisalo, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, stressed the importance of developing sports infrastructure.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration in advancing the development of sports in the country.

"The government cannot do this alone but needs the active involvement of the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and partners.

"Together, we can build a robust ecosystem that supports our athletes and promotes healthy living among our citizens," he said.

"In line with our Renewed Hope Agenda, we must invest in modern facilities and ensure their maintenance and accessibility.

"Our athletes deserve the best training environment to compete at the highest levels and to bring glory to our nation, "he said.

"We also need to invest in sports development right from primary school," he said.

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, described sports as a platform to bridge and strengthen the bond of unity amongst the citizens.

Mr Enoh said that since the assumption of office nine months ago, the ministry under his watch had signed agreements with some private sector companies, including "Yanga Games Technology (YGT)".

According to him, this would help Nigeria raise N35 million to augment contributions by the Federal government.

"This is a corporate social responsibility contribution by this company to sports development in Nigeria and indeed the first of its kind," the minister said.

He thanked the president for supporting the ministry, adding that the president had taken a special interest in sports development in the country.

"I would like to thank President Bola Tinubu for the support he has continued to provide for sports development in the country and particularly for his interest in the welfare of our athletes," Mr Enoh said.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State said that for his state to host the meeting underscored the importance that his administration attached to sports development.

He said that the state had produced notable national and international athletes, including legendary Christian Chukwu, Jay-Jay Okocha, the Ezinwa brothers, and the late Michael Okpara, aka Power Mike.

"All these athletes started here and I cannot forget our darling Rangers International of Enugu," he said.

He thanked the President and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development for offering Enugu State the opportunity to host the event.

NAN reports that the three-day event which began on Monday ends on Wednesday.

NAN