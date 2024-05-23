Nigeria: Tinubu Inaugurates N8bn Substation, Ondo Communities Reconnected to Grid After 14 Years

With the completion of the substation, communities in the Okitipupa, Ilaje, Irele, Odigbo, and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas in Ondo State, which had been without power supply for over 14 years, will be reconnected to the national grid.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, inaugurated a power substation with a 132 kV transmission line and 132/33 kV transformers in Ondo State.

With the completion and inauguration of the substation, communities in the Okitipupa, Ilaje, Irele, Odigbo, and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas in Ondo South senatorial district, which had been without power supply for over 14 years, will be reconnected to the national grid.

The N8.1 billion substation, situated in Ode-Erinje, Okitipupa Local Council of the state, has been under construction for over five years by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

During the inauguration of the project, Mr Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, stated that the newly commissioned transmission line will enable the generation of adequate and uninterrupted electricity supply within the axis, thereby enabling small and medium businesses to strive and create jobs for the people.

"We all know that power supply for human activities is crucial to enhancing social economic development and improving incomes for families. We need adequate provisions and quick intervention to ensure that small and medium businesses strive by providing opportunities for job creation, and employment, and taking people out of poverty.

"This 132 kV transmission line and 132/33 kV electricity substation have the capacity to generate uninterrupted and adequate power transmission and distribution in Okitipupa. This is a celebration of development, and I am convinced that as a result of this project, the scenario will now change to reactivate businesses and create a friendly environment for the success and empowerment of our people.

"This project is completed and commissioned today; now that the government has done its part, it is the turn and responsibility of the community to fulfil their part by continuing to protect this project against vandalism," he said.

Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, explained that the project will provide electricity for over 2000 communities in five local government areas of the state, which will in turn boost the economy and development of those communities.

"The 132kv transmission line and 132kv/33kv substation will provide electricity for over 2000 communities in the state.

"For these agriculturally rich areas, this will boost the local economy and facilitate more food production, processing, and transportation. It is expected to be a catalyst for the development of the areas, Ondo State, and the region," Ogbuku said.

In his address, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, listed the transformative benefits of the project to include job opportunities, new investments, better healthcare, and socioeconomic development.

"Our administration is committed to promoting collaboration with organisations with expertise and knowledge that can complement its efforts in advancing the energy sector.

"To this end, our government has been engaging with power companies, technology providers, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders to generate innovative solutions towards enhancing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in the state," Mr Aiyedatiwa said.

Expressing gratitude for the project, a community leader, the Yeyeoge of Ikale land, Mrs Ebisemiju, described the project as laudable, noting that communities in the area had not experienced electricity supply for the past 14 years.