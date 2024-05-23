Nigeria, Benin Republic Strengthen Ties to Boost Trade

Nigeria and the Benin Republic have strengthened commercial and trade relations to boost economic activities in both countries.

Briefing journalists after the bilateral meeting at the Anguwar Sule Wara in Benin Republic border station, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar said the meeting was designed to boost trade and commerce between the two countries.

Tuggar said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the Benin Republic be reopened to strengthen trade and commerce in the two countries.

The minister said the meeting identified some challenges such as infrastructure and security that the two sister nations must address.

The minister said if Nigeria and Benin Republic borders had been better handled, they would have boosted revenue generation and the economies of the countries.

Tuggar said, "I am the happiest person at this moment because if the border is fully opened, our petty traders will enjoy their businesses and it will boost the economy of Kebbi State."

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) comptroller-general, Bashar Adewale Adeniyi, applauded Nigeria's president and his Benin counterpart for reopening the bilateral relationship between the two countries, adding that it would strengthen their businesses.

In their separate speeches, Benin Republic minister of finance and foreign affairs, Romuald Wadagni and Shegun Bakari Adjadi respectively, assured Nigeria that their government would partner with Abuja on a bilateral relationship.

They said the Benin Republic would soon complete the border bridge between the two countries to ease the flow of business.

Also, the Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris commended Tinubu for his commitment to promoting the economic development of the country.