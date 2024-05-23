Nigeria: Navy Hands Oil Thieves, PMs Consignment Over to NSCDC

An operative of the Nigerian Navy's Forward Operating Base (FoB) has handed two suspected oil thieves and 3,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further investigation and prosecution. They were arrested at Ibaka in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

At the presentation, the commanding officer of the naval base, Capt. Uche Aneke said the suspects were arrested on Saturday, May 18 at about 11:05 am on the waterways of Ibaka within the Gulf of Guinea.

The Navy chief said the operatives achieved the breakthrough following an intelligence report of suspected smuggling activity within their jurisdictional area.

He said, "Consequently, the gunboats from the Base on routine patrol were vectored to intercept and arrest two suspected smugglers in a wooden boat that contained 3,500 litres of PMS concealed under goods and covered with tarpaulin.

"Intelligence report indicated that a boat was conveying products suspected to have been smuggled from Grey Creek near Effiat community and headed to Cameroon," Aneke said.

He said under the current leadership of the chief of the naval staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, it would be impossible for crimes to continue within the maritime boundaries and coastal areas of the state.

Aneke, therefore, warned smugglers to steer clear of Nigeria's territorial waters.

While receiving the suspects and the items, a superintendent of the NSCDC in charge of the Anti Vandal Unit (AVU), Mr Michael Asibor, said further investigation would be conducted into the matter before the arraignment of the suspects.