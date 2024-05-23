Nigeria: Edun Calls for MDAs' Collaboration to Drive Economic Growth, Attract Investments

Minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Mr Wale Edun has called on heads of agencies and parastatals under his ministry to work together in order to ensure full implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's eight-point agenda, aimed at boosting economic growth and development to attract foreign investors and expertise into the country.

Speaking during a quarterly performance review briefing with the agencies in Abuja, the minister emphasised the importance of synergy and effective implementation to achieve the goals outlined in the President's blueprint.

"This is a very important gathering to benchmark where we are and pinpoint where we need to get to and how we intend to get there," Edun said according to a statement that was issued by the director of press in the ministry, Mohammed Manga.

The meeting serves as a benchmark towards the implementation of the performance bond with President Tinubu.

"We have all signed performance bonds. We all know the plan and blueprint, which are the eight-point agenda of Mr. President. It has been categorised as a house. The pillars are the fundamentals that you need for the Economy and society to thrive: security, the rule of law, and at the very top is the roof, that is, the outcomes: food security and other measures of a good standard.

"Our collective efforts and shared commitment is not only pivotal in ensuring the efficient and effective management of the nation's economy but should also go a long way in facilitating the realisation of the agenda of Mr. President," he said.

Edun said the call is expected to galvanise the agencies to work collaboratively and efficiently towards achieving the objectives of the eight-point agenda.

The minister explained that by working together, the agencies can help create a conducive environment for economic growth, attract investors, and make opportunities available for Nigerians to thrive.

He informed further that the President Tinubu administration has helped stabilise the exchange rate and is working towards lower interest rates that would invite the bases for additional investments in the nation.

"It is, therefore, incumbent upon us to pursue the achievements of our deliverables with diligence and determination by establishing clear targets, timelines, and consequences for non-compliance with our respective Agencies/Parastatals. We can help to create a framework that incentivises excellence and service delivery as well as build the needed synergy and partnership that can facilitate the implementation of the transformative economic policies of this administration," Edun said.

The minister expressed optimism that with the calibre of persons heading the Agencies under his stewardship, the Ministry will surely deliver on its mandate in compliance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

Earlier in her welcome address, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Lydia Jafiya, stated that the engagement would provide a unique platform for robust discussions, especially in the area of implementation of the transformative policies of the present administration, which she said, aims at improving the nation's economy, promoting job creation, and poverty reduction as well as a safety environment that will attract investments into the country.

She assured that the Ministry will continue to provide an enabling environment for the full implementation of the policies, programmes and projects of the federal government, in line with its mandate.

Also, the ministry's permanent secretary of special duties, Mr. Okokon Ekenam Udo advised the agencies to collectively align their efforts with the fiscal goals set by the federal government to ensure the realisation of its policy objective.