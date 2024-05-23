Nigeria: Popular Singer Flavour Loses Father

23 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

Popular Nigerian Highlife and Pop Singer Chinedu Okoli, also known as Flavour and Ijele has lost his father.

Flavour took to his Facebook page on Wednesday to announce that he was bereaved with the caption "Nnam, Papa Ijele, Rest well".

He accompanied the post with a video of him performing with a guitar for his father who was on wheelchair to the cheer and amusement of those around.

Fans have taken to his comment session to sympathise with him and offer prayers for the soul of his departed father.\

