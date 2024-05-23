Kenya: Mombasa Residents Laud KEMSA's Malaria Nets Distribution Initiative

Residents of Mombasa County have lauded the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) for its recent initiative to distribute malaria nets, significantly curbing the spread of malaria in the region and across the country.

The consignment of nets was distributed in March this year by KEMSA CEO Dr. Andrew Mulwa, alongside Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, to counties prone to malaria.

"Without the malaria nets distribution by KEMSA, I don't know what could have happened to my baby," said Fatuma Ali from Jomvu, Mombasa.

Fatuma is among the beneficiaries of over 930,000 mosquito nets distributed by KEMSA in 22 counties.

Dr. Mulwa said that registered residents would receive the nets during a three-day exercise targeting Kisauni, Mvita, and Changamwe sub-counties in Mombasa County. '

Registered individuals will receive text messages on their mobile phones informing them where to collect the mosquito nets.

Kevin Mwangiru from Kaloleni, Mombasa, also lauded KEMSA, stating, "Thank you KEMSA, this is a great initiative because without nets our families would be in trouble."

Dr. Mulwa explained that this initiative is part of a routine program implemented by the national government every three years to combat malaria in high-risk regions. "The distribution targets 22 counties with high-risk malaria incidence, with Mombasa being one of the endemic areas," he said.

He noted that the exercise had already been completed in Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu, Siaya, and Migori counties and aims to distribute 16.2 million nets countrywide. "We are now in cluster two, which includes net distribution in Mombasa, Taita Taveta, and Kwale counties. The exercise is expected to end in May," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malaria Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ali Abdul, a father of five, said the distribution of nets by KEMSA had helped cut their expenses "because we spend a lot of money buying substandard nets. The ones distributed by KEMSA are of very high quality."

Dr. Mulwa highlighted the importance of collaboration with local authorities and praised Mombasa County for its proactive approach, including timely debt payment. As part of efforts to streamline operations, KEMSA plans to establish a distribution center in Mombasa, with renovations expected to be completed in June.

"Once operational, the Mombasa distribution center will significantly reduce the time taken to deliver medical supplies, achieving a turnaround of just 48 hours," he said.

Expressing gratitude for the partnerships that have enabled KEMSA to fulfill its vital role in safeguarding public health nationwide, Dr. Mulwa emphasized the importance of cooperation with local authorities.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir confirmed that household marking had already been done, and they are now focusing on distributing the nets to the required beneficiaries. The mass net distribution is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the Global Fund, and other partners in endemic and epidemic-prone counties, including Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kisumu, Siaya, and Migori.

This initiative marks a significant step towards reducing malaria incidence and enhancing public health across Kenya.