Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Releases KPMG Report On GRA/SML Deal

President Nana Akufo-Addo has released the KPMG audit report into the controversial contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), a statement from the Jubilee House has said.

The report has only been made public now after persistent calls from civil society advocates and Right To Information (RTI) requests from media watchdog, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

"The president in the interest of full transparency in governance openness, and honesty with the public, has decided to waive the privilege under section 5 of the RTI Act and has directed the publication of the KPMG report in full," the presidency said in a statement Wednesday May 22, adding that the report has been published on its website.

On April 24, President Akufo-Addo terminated the contract between the GRA and SML after KPMG audit findings said SML had been paid about GHC 1 billion since 2018 for partially fulfilling its obligations in the deal.

However, the report also noted that SML's work had contributed to an increase in revenue in the downstream petroleum sector, even though an investigative report by the Fourth Estate had shown otherwise.

