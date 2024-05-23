Nigeria: #RiversInvestmentSummit - What Rivers Chief Judge Told Fubara, Others

The governor enumerated the steps his administration has taken to revive the state's economy.

The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Simeon Amadi, has said that it is disheartening that firms operating in the state, lawyers, and litigants were not making use of the Rivers Multi-Door Courthouse as an avenue for alternative dispute resolution.

"They are interested in litigation, and that is why our courts are congested," Mr Amadi said on Wednesday when he presented a goodwill message at the two-day Rivers Economic and Investment Summit held in Port Harcourt.

The concept of a Multi-Door Courthouse is designed to eliminate the complexities, length of time, and the high cost of litigation in the normal court. Several states in Nigeria have adopted it to encourage alternative dispute resolution.

The summit, organised by the Rivers State Government, is to explore ways and means of reviving the economy of the oil-rich Rivers State.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo, were among the audience when Justice Amadi was addressing the summit.

The chief judge also spoke on the availability of the Small Claims Court in Rivers, which is for commercial disputes involving financial claims that are below N5 million. Litigants can represent themselves in this court and judgment must be delivered within 60 days.

Mr Amadi said an efficient judicial system provides a framework for stability and economic development.

He said one of the indicators that potential investors look out for is the mechanism and the speed with which commercial disputes are resolved.

He assured Governor Fubara and the audience that there are adequate provisions for quick resolution of disputes, including commercial disputes, brought before the judiciary in Rivers State.

"Innovation such as e-filing of cases are in operation in the Rivers State judiciary," Justice Amadi said.

"The Rivers State judiciary is in support of Governor Fubara's effort in driving sustainable economic growth and development in the state.

"I assure you of protecting investments and advancing economic development of the state via quick resolution of commercial disputes," Justice Amadi said, adding that he was pleased to take part in the summit.

Fubara's remark

Governor Fubara, while declaring the summit open, said it was sad that Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, once revered as an established commercial centre in Nigeria, has lost its shine.

He enumerated the steps his administration has taken to revive the state's economy.

Mr Fubara told the audience at the summit that his administration, two weeks ago, launched a N4 billion matching fund loan scheme with the Bank of Industry for small, micro, and medium-scale businesses to drive financial inclusion and enhance growth and development.

The loan scheme, he said, would grow Rivers' economy, and create jobs and wealth for the people.

The governor said his administration, which will be one year old on 29 May, has approved the establishment of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency to provide one-stop-shop investment services and facilitation to investors in the State.

"In the first year of our administration, we received an appreciable number of expressions of interest from local and foreign investors to invest in diverse sectors of our economy, including agriculture, real estate, power generation, and manufacturing.

"We have signed a development agreement with TAF Nigeria Limited for the construction of 20,000 mixed houses in the Greater Port Harcourt City. We signed another agreement with Gosh Nigeria Limited for the construction of an international spare parts market. The state government provided hundreds of land as its equity and work has since started at both sites."