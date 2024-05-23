Liberia: LRA Cg Urges Law Enforcement Officers

TNR:Commissioner Jallah made this statement on Thursday as the keynote speaker at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Liberia National Law Enforcement Association (LINLEA) in Monrovia. The event was held under the theme, "Three Decades of Dedication: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future."

Acknowledging the critical role of LINLEA, Commissioner Jallah emphasized that without sincerity and integrity, the organization's contributions to the nation's growth would be undermined. He praised LINLEA for its tremendous contributions to the country's development and safety.

Despite numerous challenges and declining financial support, Commissioner Jallah stressed the need for continued capacity building, particularly in personnel. He called for the enhancement of the Liberia National Police Training Academy, advocating for a state-of-the-art facility that meets international standards to provide specialized training in crime scene and intelligence analysis.

"We must ensure that the individuals posted at the training academy are of the finest qualities: distinguished academic credentials from reputable educational institutions, professional experience and expertise, trustworthy, uncompromising, yet personable to perform in such a structured environment," he said.

On recruitment, the Commissioner General highlighted that law enforcers should be career professionals, passionate about their work, free from political influence, and adhering to the highest ethical standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commissioner Jallah also emphasized the need to improve morale within the law enforcement service by ensuring officers are well-compensated and have access to housing facilities.

"Too often, we see members of our law enforcement organizations in the streets, villages, and towns wearing faded uniforms and inappropriate service shoes. Compounding this is the lack of adequate housing, medical benefits, and life insurance for them and their families. To maintain a robust and agile force, we must make substantial investments in those bearing the highest responsibilities to the State," he recommended.

In his remarks during the event, Col. (Rtd) Cecil B. Griffiths, President of LINLEA, commended Commissioner Jallah for his critical suggestions and acknowledged some of the constraints facing the organization. He noted that since its establishment in 1994, LINLEA has continued to contribute to the peace and development of the country through holistic security sector reforms and governance initiatives.