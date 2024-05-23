announcement

What: 2024 Korea-Africa Summit

Who: Delegations from African countries and related international organizations, key figures from Korean and international communities, including heads of state, heads of organizations, and President of the African Development Bank Group

When: 4-5 June 2024

Where: KINTEX (Ilsan) and Seoul, Republic of Korea

For the first time since its founding, the Republic of Korea is inviting the leaders of African nations and related international organizations to a Korea-Africa Summit, which will be held between June 4 and 5 at KINTEX International Exhibition Center in Ilsan and Seoul, Korea.

Themed "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity," the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit aims to elevate cooperation between Korea and Africa, by bringing together heads of state and international organizations in Africa and key figures from Korean government communities, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Summit aspires to discuss collaborative solutions to promote collective strength and solidarity for sustainable development, with a focus on tackling global challenges such as climate change, food security, supply chain stability, and health security.

Designed to be a comprehensive platform for discussion and engagement, the Summit will feature not only a Summit session for the heads of state and international organizations, but also a series of conference sessions across a wide range of topics, including business, agriculture, ICT, forestry and desertification, vaccine and health security, tourism, energy, and more.

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, will lead a delegation to the Summit, affirming the cooperation that has existed between the Bank and the Korean government for more than 40 years.

The 2024 Korea-Africa Summit is coming in the wake of the 7th Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference, in September 2023, a key event held to cement Korea's longstanding support for developing the African continent.

At the 7th KOAFEC, the African Development Bank and the Government of Korea signed two agreements, valued at $28.6 million, to boost Africa's development agenda.

The new funding will primarily support energy access, agricultural transformation, and knowledge and capacity-building across a number of African countries. It will be disbursed to the African Development Bank Group in three installments: $4.6 million in 2023, and $24 million in 2024 and 2025.

The funding complements $600 million in co-financing under the Korea-Africa Energy Investment Framework (KAEIF), agreed between the Bank and the Korean Government in 2021. The framework supports African countries to build technical capacity and develop their energy sectors.

