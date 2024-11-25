announcement

WHAT: Presentation of the African Development Bank Group's Ten-Year Strategy 2024-2033, at the African Economic Conference 2024

WHO: African Development Bank Group

WHEN: Saturday, 23 November 2024; 18:30-19:15 CAT (GMT+2)

WHERE: Hotel 430, Gaborone, Botswana

The African Development Bank Group is hosting an event during the African Economic Conference 2024, to present its new Ten-Year Strategy 2024-2033. The event will provide insights into the Bank's bold ambition to tackle pressing challenges - food insecurity, climate change, and debt crises - while positioning Africa to harness its potential for sustainable growth in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Ten-Year Strategy, approved by the Bank Group's Board of Directors on 15 March 2024, outlines critical priorities and collaborative pathways to bolster resilience and sustainable progress across the continent. The presentation will highlight how multistakeholder approaches, policy shifts, and collective actions can drive Africa's economic future.

The theme of the 2024 African Economic Conference is "Securing Africa's Economic Future Amid Global Rising Uncertainty."

Event Agenda:

Introductions

Keynote presentation

Panellist interventions

Open discussion and participant engagement

Closing remarks

Speakers:

Keynote Speaker: Ms. Caroline Kende-Robb, Senior Director, Strategy and Operational Policies Department, AfDB

Ms. Caroline Kende-Robb, Senior Director, Strategy and Operational Policies Department, AfDB Moderator: Mr Desire Vencatachellum, Senior Director, Country Economics Department, AfDB

Mr Desire Vencatachellum, Senior Director, Country Economics Department, AfDB Panelists: Ms. Caroline Kende-Robb, Senior Director, Strategy and Operational Policies Department, AfDB Ms. Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi, President and CEO of the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET), Mr Anthony Simpasa, Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research Department, AfDB



Contact information: For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Links: