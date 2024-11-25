Presentation of the African Development Bank Group's Ten-Year Strategy 2024-2033, At the African Economic Conference 2024

22 November 2024
Content from a Premium Partner
African Development Bank (Abidjan)
announcement

WHAT: Presentation of the African Development Bank Group's Ten-Year Strategy 2024-2033, at the African Economic Conference 2024

WHO: African Development Bank Group

WHEN: Saturday, 23 November 2024; 18:30-19:15 CAT (GMT+2)

WHERE: Hotel 430, Gaborone, Botswana

The African Development Bank Group is hosting an event during the African Economic Conference 2024, to present its new Ten-Year Strategy 2024-2033. The event will provide insights into the Bank's bold ambition to tackle pressing challenges - food insecurity, climate change, and debt crises - while positioning Africa to harness its potential for sustainable growth in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Ten-Year Strategy, approved by the Bank Group's Board of Directors on 15 March 2024, outlines critical priorities and collaborative pathways to bolster resilience and sustainable progress across the continent. The presentation will highlight how multistakeholder approaches, policy shifts, and collective actions can drive Africa's economic future.

The theme of the 2024 African Economic Conference is "Securing Africa's Economic Future Amid Global Rising Uncertainty."

Event Agenda:

  • Introductions
  • Keynote presentation
  • Panellist interventions
  • Open discussion and participant engagement
  • Closing remarks

Speakers:

  • Keynote Speaker: Ms. Caroline Kende-Robb, Senior Director, Strategy and Operational Policies Department, AfDB
  • Moderator: Mr Desire Vencatachellum, Senior Director, Country Economics Department, AfDB
  • Panelists:
    • Ms. Caroline Kende-Robb, Senior Director, Strategy and Operational Policies Department, AfDB
    • Ms. Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi, President and CEO of the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET),
    • Mr Anthony Simpasa, Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research Department, AfDB

Contact information: For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Links:

Read the original article on African Development Bank (AfDB).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 African Development Bank. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.