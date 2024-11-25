WHAT: Presentation of the African Development Bank Group's Ten-Year Strategy 2024-2033, at the African Economic Conference 2024
WHO: African Development Bank Group
WHEN: Saturday, 23 November 2024; 18:30-19:15 CAT (GMT+2)
WHERE: Hotel 430, Gaborone, Botswana
The African Development Bank Group is hosting an event during the African Economic Conference 2024, to present its new Ten-Year Strategy 2024-2033. The event will provide insights into the Bank's bold ambition to tackle pressing challenges - food insecurity, climate change, and debt crises - while positioning Africa to harness its potential for sustainable growth in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.
The Ten-Year Strategy, approved by the Bank Group's Board of Directors on 15 March 2024, outlines critical priorities and collaborative pathways to bolster resilience and sustainable progress across the continent. The presentation will highlight how multistakeholder approaches, policy shifts, and collective actions can drive Africa's economic future.
The theme of the 2024 African Economic Conference is "Securing Africa's Economic Future Amid Global Rising Uncertainty."
Event Agenda:
- Introductions
- Keynote presentation
- Panellist interventions
- Open discussion and participant engagement
- Closing remarks
Speakers:
- Keynote Speaker: Ms. Caroline Kende-Robb, Senior Director, Strategy and Operational Policies Department, AfDB
- Moderator: Mr Desire Vencatachellum, Senior Director, Country Economics Department, AfDB
- Panelists:
- Ms. Caroline Kende-Robb, Senior Director, Strategy and Operational Policies Department, AfDB
- Ms. Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi, President and CEO of the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET),
- Mr Anthony Simpasa, Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research Department, AfDB
Contact information: For more information or interview requests, please contact:
- Nancy Beke: n.beke@afdb
- Chara Tsitoura: [email protected]
- Emeka Anuforo: [email protected] (Media Relations)
Links: