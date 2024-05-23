Nigeria: Kano Lawmakers Set to Amend Controversial Kano Emirate Council Law

The bill to recall the law for amendment passes first reading after a motion by the lawmakers.

The Kano State House of Assembly is expected to conclude, on Thursday, the process for the amendment of the Kano Emirate Council Law of 2019 that created five emirates in the state.

A bill for the amendment of the law passed its first reading on wednesday.

The member representing Dala Constituency, Lawan Hussaini, who is also the majority leader, moved the motion to amend the law on Tuesday.

His colleague representing Dawakin Kudu Constituency, Shu'aibu Rabi'u, seconded the motion, and the matter was adjourned to Wednesday sitting for deliberation.

The Assembly's spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Shawai, told reporters that the bill passed its first reading on Wednesday at the plenary presided over by the speaker, Jibrin Falgore.

He said the matter was adjourned to Thursday.

The Assembly had in 2019 passed an executive bill that split the state into five emirates through the creation of four new emirates.

The creation of the four new emirates suffered a temporary setback after the state high court nullified it and the appointment of its emirs.

But the then governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, sent a fresh bill to the lawmakers who again approved the creation of the four new emirates with first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

Observers interpreted Mr Ganduje's creation of the new emirates as a move to whittle down the influence of then Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, who was having a running battle with the governor over the emir's alleged political interference and insubordination.

The state government on 9 March 2020 dethroned Mr Sanusi on the grounds of insubordination, and he was replaced by Aminu Ado-Bayero, who was transferred from Bichi emirate to Kano.