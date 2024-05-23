Cape Verde: Mohammed Vi Foundation of African Ulema Organizes Contest of Holy Quran Memorization, Psalmody

Praia — The section of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema in Cape Verde organized, Saturday in Praia, the qualifiers for the 5th contest of the Holy Quran memorization, recitation and psalmody.

At the end of this contest, the jury announced the qualification of Meryem Jalu in the category "memorization of the entire Holy Quran with recitation according to different readings", and Mohamed Sajid Batil in the category "psalmody (Tajweed) with memorization of at least five Hizbs of the Holy Quran".

The winners of these qualifiers will represent Cape Verde in the final phases of the 5th contest of the Holy Quran memorization, recitation and psalmody, organized by the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema.

Through this contest, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema aims to arouse African Muslim children and young people's interest in the Holy Quran memorization, recitation, psalmody and study.