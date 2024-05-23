Liberia: Boakai, Koung Blamed for Destruction

Margibi — With tears rolling down their cheeks, some residents of Margibi County, mainly women, are seriously accusing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Kpang Koung of being aware of the willful destruction of an entire village, properties and desecration of the tomb recently in the county by Malian-born Fulanis.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Kolubah's Village along Bong Mines road not far from Sackie Gbonmon Town Community near Kakata.

The acts were perpetrated during an eviction by more than 25 officers of the Police Support Unit of the Liberia National Police assisted disadvantaged youth, aka Zogoes.

It all emanated from a long-standing dispute over 75 acres of land occupied by a Liberian citizen, Kolubah K. K. Nyankamah, Jr., whose property is adjacent to land owned by the Fulanis.

Following the incident, citizens alleged that the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has been doing everything possible to downplay Mr. Kolubah's interest in favor of the Fulanis.

Some local chiefs accused Assistant Minister of Internal Affairs Mike B. Jabateh of threatening them and disenchanted residents in the area for intervening on behalf of Kolubah.

But the women complain that it has been nearly a month since the incident took place, and the news has been in the Public, at the acquiescence of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which reports to the office of the President.

According to them, President Boakai and Vice President Koung are quiet about the issue; it has not been established whether they have been informed about what transpired in their village on May 4, 2024.

They said VP Koung should have gone there by now, or President Boakai should have sent a representative there to demonstrate their concern.

Describing the situation as a complete disgrace to the tradition and customs of Liberia, the women noted that President Boakai is not even behaving like a leader or someone in control of the Presidency.

While crying, Alice Robert Kpangba noted that if it had been the administration of former President George Weah, the former President might have gone to see them.

She added that President Boakai is behaving like he doesn't have the feeling of a mother, wondering if he knows what it means for someone's mother's tomb to be desecrated to an extent where the corpse will be reburied at another site.

She expressed disappointment in the President, saying "Joseph Boakai, you na President for us ooo."

An elderly woman, Ponawennie Taryehn, lamented that the Boakai Administration is giving Fulanis the green light to take over Liberia and maltreat citizens.

She said the government should have deployed state security forces in the village to reassure villagers, who now live in fear.

She added that the government was able to send police to carry on the destruction and put fear in citizens but seems unable to deploy the Police to provide security.