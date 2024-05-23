Ghana: National Chief Imam Urges Public to Participate in Tree Seedling Planting

At least 10 million assorted tree seedlings will be planted this year beginning from June 7, as part of Green Ghana Day (GGD) initiative, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mr John Allotey, has disclosed.

Mr Allotey stated this when he led a delegation from the FC to call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu's office in Accra yesterday to inform him about the upcoming event.

He was accompanied by Dr Richard Gyimah, Director of Eco Tourism; Mr Joseph Osiakwan, FC, Technical Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource; Mr Umar Farouk, Director of Operations Wildlife Division, FC, and Ms Joyce Ofori Kwafo, Head of Corporate Affairs of FC.

Mr Allotey stated that the main event would take place at the Burma Camp in Accra where the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would plant a tree to be followed by other dignitaries and organisations.

He said timber, mahogany would be planted in the forest reserve, ornamental plants for beautification of the towns and fruit seedlings in the homes.

The CEO said there were enough seedlings for free and would be available at all FC districts and regional offices across the country.

Touching on other trees planted during the previous years, Mr Allotey stated that they were flourishing and called on the public to continue nurturing them.

Mr Allotey commended the National Chief Imam for his continuous support to the FC since the commencement of the GGD programme three years ago.

"To show his commitment to the programme early this year, the office of the Chief Imam contacted the FC to enquire from this year's programme of the GGD," he added.

On his part, Sheikh (Dr) Sharubutu commended the FC for the initiative and called on the populace to actively participate in the upcoming exercise to ensure the FC exceeded its target.

"We must all see it as a national assignment and part of our culture to participate in the planting of the seedlings and nurture the trees to ensure the environment and water bodies were protected," he added.

He thanked the delegation for the visit and assured them of their continuous support to the Commission to achieve its goals.

As part of the occasion, he prayed for the continuous peace and stability in the country, adding, "Allah wants us to be supportive of each other and not be in dispute."

The Green Ghana Day initiative was introduced in 2021 by the government as part of an aggressive national afforestation/reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.