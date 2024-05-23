Nigeria: Why I Produced Water and Garri Movie - Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed what inspired her to produce 'Water and Garri', her debut movie.

The 44-year-old said she produced the film to tell African stories through the female perspective.

The songstress made this known while soaking with CNN's Larry Madowo on the latest episode of African Voices Changemakers.

"I think it is important for people to see Africa and see film being interpreted from a female point of view as well," Tiwa Savage said.

"I love the story and I think it is gonna draw a lot of people back to Africa in a different way.

"I think we have seen a lot of negative light on Africa for so many years and decades and it is with the way Afrobeats music is going, I think film is catching up to that too.

"So, it is very very important for us to tell our own story.

The movie, directed by Meji Alabi, follows Aisha, a driven fashion designer who returns to her homeland after a decade in the US following a family tragedy.

As she grapples with her past and reconnects with loved ones, including an old flame, she confronts her inner demons.

The movie star several film stars like Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin, and Andrew Bunting.

Vanguard News