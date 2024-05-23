Nigeria: Lawmakers Pass Law to Abolish Four Kano Emirates

23 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The bill scraps Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye emirates

The Kano State House of Assembly has repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019 that allowed former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to split Kano emirate to four.

The repeal, subject to Governor Abba Yusuf's assent, scrapped the four emirates created in 2019 and restored Kano as the only state with a single emirate council, aside from Sokoto which also has only the Sultan as the paramount ruler.

The scrapped emirates are Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye, which each have first class emirs.

The decision means that all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the law are to revert to their former positions.

The bill, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by a member representing Dala, Lawan Hussaini.

The Assembly had in 2019 passed an executive bill that split the state into five emirates through the creation of four new emirates.

The exercise suffered a temporary setback when the state high court nullified it and the appointment of its emirs.

But the then governor, Mr Ganduje, sent a fresh bill to the lawmakers who again approved the creation of the four new emirates with first-class emirs.

Observers interpreted Mr Ganduje's action as a move to whittle down the influence of then Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, who had a running battle with the governor over the emir's alleged political interference and insubordination.

The state government on 9 March 2020 dethroned Mr Sanusi on the grounds of insubordination, and he was replaced by Aminu Ado-Bayero, who was transferred from Bichi emirate to Kano.

