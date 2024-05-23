Nigeria: Top NPFL Clubs Face Tricky Ties in Fed Cup Round of 32

A number of teams in the top-tier Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) face early elimination from this year's President Federation Cup as the Round of 32 matches hold today and tomorrow across the country.

Former champions Lobi Stars and Shooting Stars battle in Awka while holders Bendel Insurance are up in arms against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as Plateau United and Sunshine Stars test might also in Abuja.

Katsina United square up to Bayelsa United in Abuja as well, while CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalists Rivers United throw their weight up against Niger Tornadoes.

Giant-killers Hammola FC and Inter Lagos are at each other's jugular in Ibadan, while former CAF Champions League winners Enyimba must guard their loins against free-scoring FC One Rocket in Yenagoa, and Enugu is the battleground for the confrontation between Warri Wolves and Kwara United.

At the Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi, Kano Pillars who exerted sweet revenge against NPFL table toppers Enugu Rangers whom they defeated in the Round of 64 to assuage the pain of the 2018 Federation Cup final loss will go up against Doma United.

Meanwhile, the Round of 32 offers rookies like Zamfara Feeders, Sporting Supreme, Sokoto United, FC One Rocket, Inter Lagos and Edel FcC the opportunity to earn the enviable status of giant killers in Nigeria's oldest football competition.