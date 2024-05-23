Nigeria: N15m Up for Grabs in Bayelsa Governor's Cup

Over 220 male and female football clubs and para-soccer teams are vying for the N15 million prize money in the ongoing Bayelsa State Governor's Cup, tagged 'Prosperity Cup'.

The competition which kicked off last weekend is described as Nigeria's biggest grassroots football tournament.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri represented by his Deputy Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo last week took the symbolic kick off of this year's edition at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

The defending champions Crusaders FC of Peretorugbene, pipped Police Machine FC 3-0 in the opening match of the amateur football competition.

Part of the fixtures shows that Twon Brass FC will entertain Kurotee FC today at the Twon Brass center as Odio FC welcome Diema FC in the second fixture of the day.

Meanwhile, Ogbokiri Akassa center will come alive on Saturday when Kongho United and the Blue Sea Strikers face each other while Minibie Kingdom and Sangana FC square up in the second match.

The Tournament Director, Mr. Perela Aboro, said "This edition would be centered on ensuring that our players secure playing contracts within and outside the country.

"I was actually in Europe earlier in the year for some contacts in this regard and I can assure you that we would have a couple of local and international scouting programmes to ensure this happens.

"We are also in touch with the NFF, NNL and NLO to ensure their coaches, scouts and technical officials witness some of our matches."