Nigeria: N15m Up for Grabs in Bayelsa Governor's Cup

22 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa

Over 220 male and female football clubs and para-soccer teams are vying for the N15 million prize money in the ongoing Bayelsa State Governor's Cup, tagged 'Prosperity Cup'.

The competition which kicked off last weekend is described as Nigeria's biggest grassroots football tournament.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri represented by his Deputy Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo last week took the symbolic kick off of this year's edition at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

The defending champions Crusaders FC of Peretorugbene, pipped Police Machine FC 3-0 in the opening match of the amateur football competition.

Part of the fixtures shows that Twon Brass FC will entertain Kurotee FC today at the Twon Brass center as Odio FC welcome Diema FC in the second fixture of the day.

Meanwhile, Ogbokiri Akassa center will come alive on Saturday when Kongho United and the Blue Sea Strikers face each other while Minibie Kingdom and Sangana FC square up in the second match.

The Tournament Director, Mr. Perela Aboro, said "This edition would be centered on ensuring that our players secure playing contracts within and outside the country.

"I was actually in Europe earlier in the year for some contacts in this regard and I can assure you that we would have a couple of local and international scouting programmes to ensure this happens.

"We are also in touch with the NFF, NNL and NLO to ensure their coaches, scouts and technical officials witness some of our matches."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.