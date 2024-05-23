Nigeria: Bon Sports Host Amateur Golf Tourney for Senior Citizens

22 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

As part of efforts to promote the game of golf among senior citizens in Nigeria, Bose Onwuegbu Ngozi (BON) Sports Promotions and Events Limited recently hosted an amateur golf tournament which attracted senior citizens across the country.

Speaking at the event which held at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai (TYB) Golf Club and Country resort in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of BON sports, Bose Ngozi Onwuegbu said the tournament was organised to encourage senior citizens at all levels to embrace golf as a sport.

"We have been organizing tournaments for young amateur golfers and other categories of golfers and this time we just felt it's time for our senior citizens to also come and experience golf as a game.

"We selected them from all disciplines from civilians to military and paramilitary. Most of them are also retired from active service and we believe the tournament will serve as a form of relaxation and exercise for them," she explained

Onwuegbu added that "30 prizes and trophies were given to winners in different categories.

She further called for collaboration with the government to ensure that the tournament is organised nationwide as she said her organisation has been the sole sponsor.

