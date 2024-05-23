Nigeria: Forest Trigger Ola Aina's Contract Extension

Following his brilliant performance in the just ended season, Nottingham Forest, yesterday announced another year extension of Super Eagles' wing-back, Ola Aina to be with the club next season.

Aina, was an integral part of Nigeria's silver-winning team at the AFCON 2023 last February. He also played a major role in Forest's last-gasp escape from relegation in the just concluded season.

Since joining the club on a free transfer last summer, the Nigerian international has made 22 appearances for the two-time European champions, showcasing his versatility and tenacity on either side of the defence.

One of the highlights of Aina's season was scoring his first goal for Forest in a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa, a moment that will undoubtedly remain etched in his memory.

Additionally, his impressive form on the pitch has been complemented by his success on the international stage, where he helped Nigeria reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and was subsequently named in the Team of the Tournament.

Expressing his delight at the contract extension, Ola Aina told the club's official website, "I've been really happy with my time spent here at Forest, and the fans have been great. I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, also shared his thoughts on the extension, saying, "Since Ola joined the club last summer, he has impressed all of us with his performances both on the pitch and also with the positive personality that he brings to the group every day. We are delighted that he will move forward with us."

The Cobham product previously featured for Italian Serie A side Torino where he racked up 113 appearances in all competitions for the Maroons.

Yesterday, Nottingham Forest released three players, few days after securing their Premier League survival.

The Nottingham club were handed a four-point deduction in March for breaches of Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and their appeal against the sanction was rejected earlier this month.

Now that the season has wrapped up, Forest has confirmed the release of three first team players.

Felipe, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wayne Hennessey will depart the club upon the expiration of their contracts this summer.

The trio joined the club during their first season back in the top flight in 2022-23, which saw them finish four points above the relegation zone.