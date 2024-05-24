Nigerian Journalist Re-Elected to International Press Institute Executive Board

23 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Agbo

A former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State and Chairperson of the Editorial Board of The Herald Newspapers, Ilorin, Raheem Adedoyin, has been re-elected to the executive board of the International Press Institute (IPI).

He was re-elected to a three-year term on Wednesday at the World Congress and General Assembly of the IPI in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The IPI is a global network of senior editors, media executives, and communication experts dedicated to promoting press freedom.

According to a statement by Mr Adedoyin on Wednesday, he will represent Nigeria and Africa on the IPI board, which is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Adedoyin is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

He was first elected to the board in 2021 during the World Congress and General Assembly in Vienna.

The Nigerian delegation at the World Congress includes the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the IPI Nigeria National Committee and President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Kabiru Yusuf; former spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, and the president of the IPI Nigeria National Committee and Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed.

Others are the former Commissioner for Information in Lagos State and Publisher/CEO of The Culture Newspaper, Lagos, Steve Ayorinde; and the Executive Director of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) and former Associate Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of Tell Magazine, Dayo Aiyetan.

Over 450 registered participants from 68 countries across five continents are attending the three-day World Congress and Innovation Festival, which began Wednesday and ends on Friday.

