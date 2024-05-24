West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Elects First Female Speaker

24 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has elected its first ever female speaker.

The new speaker, Memounatou Ibrahima from Togo, was elected at the 2024 Second Extraordinary Session of the Sixth Legislature of the Community Parliament in Kano.

She emerged as speaker due to the rotation of the speakership of the parliament in alphabetical order in accordance with the provisions of its Supplementary Act.

Ibrahima was the third Deputy Speaker in the fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament. She has been in the ECOWAS Parliament since 2021.

She is taking up the baton from the Nigerian delegation leader, Senator Barau Jibrin, who had been acting as the speaker to avoid creating a vacuum of leadership at the Community Parliament. Jibrin was elected the First Deputy Speaker at the inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament on April 4.

During the inauguration of the 6th legislature of the ECOWAS on April 4, the delegation of the Republic of Togo was not present because they had not conducted an election to enable the country to send its representatives to the community parliament.

