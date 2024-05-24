Nigeria: Timeline - From Palace to Exile, How Sanusi Regained the Throne

On March 10, 2020, ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje deposed Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano. This was after several attempts were made to reconcile the duo, In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Hausa, Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military Head of State, had said the efforts to reconcile Ganduje and Sanusi were wasted.

In 2019, Abubakar was appointed as chairman of the reconciliation committee set up to intervene in the crisis.

"Well, I can say so in view of the latest development. In my view, all the committee's efforts are wasted."

He said after the committee submitted its report to the President Muhammadu Buhari, he "expressed willingness" to intervene.

Abubakar added that he could not say categorically if Buhari intervened, but that if the president did, "I'll be surprised that we got to this point".

Well, how did it all begin. In this piece, Haruna Ibrahim, Daily Trust's librarian, chronicled the events that led to dethronement of the first-class king and how he found his way back to the throne.

1. APRIL 5TH 2017-KADUNA ECONOMIC SUMMIT-

(On Kano state government trip to China)

"We have governors, they go to China. Spend one month on a tour of China and what do they come back with? MoU for debts. China will lend you 1.8 billion dollars to build light rail, the rail will come from China, the trains will come from China, the engines, the labour the driver will come from China. What do you benefit from it?"

2. MAY 2017-

Kano state public complaints and anticorruption commission

Opened an investigation into the accounts of the Emirate council over questionable expenditures running into billions (6 billion alleged) within a short period of time- Emirate secretary and treasurer invited

3. APRIL 24 2017- The palace gave a breakdown of how 4 billion spent since the Emir Sanusi mounted the throne

4. APRIL 28 2017- Five Northern Governors brokered peace between Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi in Kaduna

5. May 10th 2017- Kano state House of assembly set up an 8-man committee to investigate Emir Muhammadu Sanuusi over alleged abuse of office and improper conduct

6. MAY 18TH 2017- Kano Pace said the Emir will appear before the state house of assembly committee if invited

7. MAY 22,2017 - The house of assembly suspended it investigation on the request of the governor after the intervention of the Then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, Aliko Dangote, Aminu Dantata and APC national leaders.

2019- Aftermath of the governorship election

8. MARCH 12-2019- Emir Muhammadu Sanusi calls for calm after the Governorship election was declared inconclusive and seized the opportunity to expressed gratitude to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Wakili" The people of Kano are happy with the reform he brought to the police. He has restored the credibility and confidence of the population in the police and prayed to Allah that he will continue the way he has started and maintain the confidence of people."

9. April 7 2019- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje accused Police Commissioner of being biased against the APC

10. MAY 2 2019- Kano state public complaints and anti-corruption commission invited One of the Emirate officials Alhaji Isa Bayero to appear before the chairman on May 6 to explain some payment vouchers bearing his name from 2013 to 2017

11. MAY 5 2019- Kano state House of assembly Speaker Kabiru Alhassan Rurum read a petition by Mallam Ibrahim Salisu Chambers requesting the house to create four additional emirates in the state The house unanimously endorsed the petition and agreed on an amendment of the law establishing the Kano Emirate Council to pave the way for the creation of the new emirates

12. MAY 8 2019- Kano state House of Assembly passed the law for the creation four additional emirates and transmitted it on the same day to the Governor and the Governor signed it on that day

13. MAY 10TH 2019 - A Kano high court stop Governor Ganduje from appointing Emirs for the new Emirates

14. MAY 11th 2019 - Ganduje presented letters of appointment to the four new upgraded Emirs

15. MAY 12 2019 - Ganduje Presented staff of office to the four new Emirs.

16. JUNE 2, 2019- Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission recommended the suspension of the emir

17. JUNE 5, 2019 - Kano State Government queried the Emir to explain within 48 hours his stance on the alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the emirate.

18. JUNE 7- 2019 - Ganduje and the Emir engaged in a dialogue meeting in Abuja. The dialogue was initiated by Kano business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of Nigeria's Governors' Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

19. JUNE 17 - Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi ll replied the query issued to him by the Kano State government over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn.

20. JUNE 18, 2019 - Ganduje said he and the Emir had started understanding each other. He said this at the presidential villa after meeting then President Muhammadu Buhari.

21. SEPTEMBER 25, 2019 - Kano state government denied allegation that it is planning to remove the Emir. A Kano group, 'The Renaissance Coalition' had alleged that plans were underway to transfer Sanusi to Bichi emirate.

22. NOVEMBER 21,2019 - A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na'Abba, dissolved the four new emirates created by Ganduje. The court also restrained the four traditional rulers appointed by the governor from parading themselves as first-class emirs.

23. DECEMBER 2,2019 - Kano state Executive Council approved the Emirate Council Bill 2019 which provides for the establishment of four additional Emirates in the state transmits same to the state house of assembly for necessary action

24. DECEMBER 5, 2019 - The new Kano Emirates Council Bill was signed by Ganduje at the Coronation Hall, government house, Kano. The signing followed passage of the executive bill sent to the Kano State House of Assembly for creation of four more emirates in the state.

25. DECEMBER 8,2019 - Ganduje appointed Sanusi to chair Kano State Council of Chiefs.

26. DECEMBER 10,2019 - Kano State High Court presided over by Justice A. T. Badamasi restrained Ganduje from creating Council of Chiefs in the new emirates.

27. DECEMBER 17,2019 - Kano High Court presided over by Justice A. T. Badamasi turned down an application seeking for extension of an order restraining Ganduje from dethroning emirs in the state.

28. DECEMBER 19 - The state government demanded Emir Sanusi to indicate his "acceptance or otherwise" of his appointment as chairman of the council to reach Ganduje within two days of the receipt of the letter.

29. JANUARY 2020 - Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission launched probe of the Emir over alleged sale of landed properties belonging to the Kano Emirate Council

30. FEBRUARY 21, 2020 - Federal High Court in Kano quashed the preliminary report by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission seeking the suspension of the Emir.

31. MARCH 2,2020 - Kano State Government directed the Emir to immediately initiate a process of assigning the four Kano Kingmakers as District Heads of Local Governments under the jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate Council.

32. MARCH 4,2020 - Kano State House of Assembly launched a fresh probe against over alleged violation of "some Hausa norms, culture and traditions".

33. MARCH 6, 2020 - Federal High Court in Kano restrained the state's Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating the Emir.

34. MARCH 10, 2020 - Ganduje dethrones Emir Sanusi, banished to Loko town and then to Awe, all in Nasarawa state

35. NOVEMBER 30, 2021 - The Federal High Court, Abuja, declared the banishment of deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, from Kano State as unlawful and unconstitutional.

36. JANUARY 19, 2024- Former Governor of Kano State and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Sen. Rabi'u Kwankwaso, said that the issue of Kano emirates would be revisited by the NNPP government.

37. FEBRUARY 5, 2024 - A group, "Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano" (the Kano Electorate),wrote to the Kano State Assembly to seek a review of the law establishing four additional emirates and the reinstatement of Sanusi.

38. FEBRUARY 16. 2024 - Opposition Party APC, advised NNPP Governor Abba Yusuf to be careful so as not to allow himself to be pushed into doing something which, could affect the existing peaceful coexistence in the state.

39. MAY 21, 2024 - The Kano State House of Assembly adopted a motion to recall the Kano State Emirate Councils Amendment Bill.

40. MAY 23, 2024 - The Kano state house of assembly passed Kano emirates council law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling 3rd reading. The bill in its entity abrogated the establishment of 5 new Emirates in the state and reverted to the former status of a single emir in Kano

41. MAY 23, 2024 - Kingmakers arrived at the Government House, Kano, for the appointment of the next first-class monarch.

42. MAY 23, 2024 - Governor Yusuf signed the law at exactly 5:10pm, alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers of his government.

43. MAY 23, 2024 - Governor Yusuf announced the appointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.