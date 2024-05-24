Nigeria: Kano Gov Gives Dethroned Emirs 48 Hours to Vacate Palace

Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been reinstated as the new Emir of Kano as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Thursday signed the new Kano Emirate bill (2024) into law.

The governor also issued 48 hours to Aminu Ado Bayero, his brother Nasiru Ado Bayero, and three other former first class monarchs to vacate the palaces and hand over all emirates property to the office of the Commissioner for local government.

Governor Yusuf declared Sanusi's reinstatement as 16th Emir of Kano, shortly after assenting the newly passed Kano State Emirate (Repeal) bill into Law on Thursday.

Governor Yusuf, pointed out that the new law will bring unity to the people of Kano and foster sustainable socio-economic development.

He further articulated that the return of Muhammad Sanusi II back on throne will propel peace and prosperity, adding that the repeal of the council law was in realization of his campaign commitments to restore the lost glory of the state and its rich cultural heritage.

He emphasized that the signing of the bill symbolizes the restoration of the revered legacy of the Kano emirate, which has withstood the test of time of over a thousand years.

"Everyone should go about his or her normal activities in the state, we have done what we believe is in the best interest of the state and its people"

"I want to inform the good people of Kano that today, we reappointed Sanusi Lamido Aminu Sanusi popularly known as Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano while the five former emirs are expected to vacate the palaces within 48 hours"

Earlier, the State House of Assembly passed the new law which abolished the five Emirates established by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

There was uneasy calm in the ancient city of Kano, as the new amended law of the State House of Assembly, ordered the State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to take all necessary measures to restore the status of the Kano Emirate System to its positions prior to the enactment of the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December, 2019.

The House which passed the bill on Thursday, dissolved the five Emirates created by the former Governor of the State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, namely, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, Karaye as well as the Kano Emirate.