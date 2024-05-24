Nigeria: Banky W Grateful to God As He Survives Fourth Cancer Surgery

23 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, has undergone a fourth surgery for skin cancer.

The singer-turned-pastor made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday.

He said that he decided to share the testimony online to encourage others who are going through challenges.

He wrote, "Final Score Christ 4 Cancer Tumors 0.

"Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming... but it will carry you through them. Faith won't always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

"God never said the weapons wouldn't form, He promised that they wouldn't prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn't come... He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.

"Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world."

The singer appreciated his wife, family, friends, pastors, and doctors for their "love, prayers, and support".

He added, "We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus' name."

Banky W had in 2017 undergone a third cancer surgery.

He revealed then that he treated a rare strain of skin cancer which resurfaced after it first appeared 10 years earlier.

