Nigeria: Kano Governor Signs Law Scraping Five Emirates to Reinstate Sanusi

The governor signed the bill at Government House on Thursday, the same day it was unanimously passed by the state lawmakers.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has signed the bill that repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019 that gave the state five emirate councils.

The state House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The governor signed the bill at the Government House on Thursday, the same day it was unanimously passed by the state lawmakers.

Insiders told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Yusuf signed the law after having lunch with some Kano kingmakers and lawmakers led by the speaker, Jibrin Falgore, at the Government House.

The government's spokesperson, Halilu Dantiye, or his deputy, Sanusi Bature, are expected to brief reporters on the development soon.

Ironically, Mr Ganduje also signed the law for the creation of the four emirates on 5 December 2019, which falls on Thursday, the same day Mr Yusuf assented to the bill scrapping the emirates.

The law, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No.2) Law, 2024, scrapped the five emirates system and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

This has reverted the state as the only state with a single emirate council, aside from Sokoto, which has only the Sultan as the paramount ruler superior to all emirs in the caliphate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The state House of Assembly had earlier in the day approved and passed the law following third reading and consideration by the committee of the whole during the sitting of the House presided over by the speaker, Mr Falgore.

The dissolution of the five emirates has generated controversy in the state, with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) being against the move while their opponents in the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) are in support.

Many believed the development was designed to reinstate the deposed Emir Lamido Sanusi.

The state government on 9 March 2020 dethroned Mr Sanusi on the grounds of insubordination, and he was replaced by Aminu Ado-Bayero, who was transferred from Bichi emirate to Kano.

The kingmakers who were seen at the Government House on Thursday may select Mr Sanusi as the new emir.