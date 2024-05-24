Nigeria: Banky W Undergoes Fourth Cancer Surgery

The singer underwent a third surgery for skin cancer in October 2017.

Singer and politician Banky Wellington, aka Banky W, has undergone a successful fourth cancer surgery. Banky shared the news with a heartfelt video posted on Instagram on Thursday.

He underwent the surgery at a Lagos hospital.

The singer underwent a third surgery for skin cancer in October 2017, and he revealed how he has battled with the disease for over ten years.

A month later, he told PREMIUM TIMES that he didn't know he would have a relapse of a rare strain of skin cancer tumour a third time, having undergone two surgeries already.

The latest video chronicles his journey, featuring moments before and after his surgery. It includes scenes of him in a wheelchair, in his hospital bed with his wife Adesua by his side, and later, in the gym, showing his recovery progress. Banky captioned the video, "Final Score--Christ 4--Cancer Tumors 0."

He added, "Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming... but will carry you through them. Faith won't always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal and deal with it.

"God never said the weapons wouldn't form; He promised they wouldn't prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn't come. He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him."

The 43-year-old singer also said he posted the testimony to encourage anyone who is facing a challenge.

"It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world. I am grateful to my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. I thank God for my health and trust that this latest victory is final in Jesus' name."

"I appreciate the gifted hands and minds of my doctors, Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare, and the teams that support them. We have the victory yet again, now and forever, in Jesus' name.

"And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose."

In a 2010 interview, the singer revealed how his cancer diagnosis came about. He said after complaining about shoulder pains, a routine check-up revealed he had a tumour the size of a baseball. The doctors removed it and tested it; he was diagnosed with cancer.

Everything seemed to be going his way until he was put to the test again. Another cancerous tumour grew in the same spot; the doctors said he wouldn't make it, but his faith and belief in God kept him strong, he said.