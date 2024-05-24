Nigeria: NFVCB Clarifies Ban On Ritual, Smoking Scenes in Nollywood

"NFVCB aims to classify, not stifle creativity, ensuring appropriate ratings for content depicting tobacco or nicotine product".

Shaibu Husseini, executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), has clarified recent reports suggesting that the Federal Government has banned ritual and smoking scenes in Nollywood movies and music videos.

It follows an announcement on Tuesday in Enugu during the NFVCB's stakeholder engagement on the "#Smoke-Free Nollywood" campaign, organised with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA).

Initial reports indicated a ban on these scenes.

However, Mr Husseini on Thursday debunked these claims. He clarified, "There have been trending headlines suggesting a ban on smoking and ritual scenes by the NFVCB. However, no part of my speech supports this claim."

He explained that the NFVCB Regulations 2024 prohibit the promotion and glamorisation of money rituals, ritual killings, and tobacco use in movies, music videos, and skits.

He wrote, "What I mentioned in a speech that I have shared here is the existence of a regulation (NFVCB Regulations 2024) that, in line with global best practices, prohibits the Promotion and glamourisation of Money Ritual, Ritual Killing, Tobacco, Tobacco product, Nicotine products in movies, musical videos and skits."

Mr Husseini emphasised that necessary smoking scenes for historical accuracy or educational purposes must include health warnings at the beginning and end of the content.

He wrote, "The regulation aims at discouraging the "unnecessary" depiction, promotion, advertisement, or glamourisation of tobacco or nicotine products in movies, musical videos, and skits. The regulation demands the display of a health warning for Necessary smoking scenes that are required for historical accuracy or educational purposes and to depict a negative lifestyle in movies, musical videos, and skits. The required health warning shall be displayed at the commencement of the work and the end."

Clarification

He reassured that the NFVCB aims to classify, not stifle creativity, ensuring appropriate ratings for content depicting tobacco or nicotine products without restricting artistic expression.

The official regulation will be published once gazetted (officially announced), providing clear guidelines for filmmakers.

He explained, "Although we will issue an official position and cause the regulation to be published upon gazetting, I want to assure you that as a classification board, we will not implement any policy that will muzzle creativity.

"Any movie, skit, or musical video that displays or depicts Tobacco or nicotine products, brands, or use that is necessary to the realisation of a narrative shall be given the appropriate classification (rating) and shall not be shown to persons below the age of 18. So there is no truth in the "headlines"."

Shaibu Husseini, a journalist, performing artist, cultural administrator, PR and media expert, film critic, and film curator, is the sixth executive director and director-general of the National Films and Videos Censors Board (NFVCB).